BTS Continue Their Record-Breaking Streak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Butter’

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
For the seventh week in a row, BTS have proved to be unstoppable with their new single “Butter.” The septet released the English-language song on May 21, and since it dropped it has remained steady at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The newest chart update comes just days after Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released a CD of “Butter” along with a new single called “Permission to Dance.”

