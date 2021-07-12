Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry
Onward Mobility announced back in August 2020 that it had entered into a licensing partnership with BlackBerry to develop the first 5G 'Berry. At the time of the announcement, the plan was for BlackBerry to release a 5G Android-powered handset with a physical QWERTY keyboard sometime in 2021. There has been speculation that the name of the phone will be the BlackBerry KEY3 following previous releases of TCL's KEYone, KEY2, and the KEY2 LE.www.phonearena.com
