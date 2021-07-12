Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry

Some new Mi Pad 5 concept renders have been shared by HoiINDI, who has offered plenty of fan-made concept images in the past, including some of the Mi Mix 4 and a mysterious Huawei smartphone. Now a handful of Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 renders have been posted, and while they have been dividing opinions, it appears Xiaomi has had to make an official(ish) statement to make sure fans realize they are not the real deal. It’s possible the designer has actually been reasonably accurate to a point with these Mi Pad 5 renditions.