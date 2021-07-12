Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnward Mobility announced back in August 2020 that it had entered into a licensing partnership with BlackBerry to develop the first 5G 'Berry. At the time of the announcement, the plan was for BlackBerry to release a 5G Android-powered handset with a physical QWERTY keyboard sometime in 2021. There has been speculation that the name of the phone will be the BlackBerry KEY3 following previous releases of TCL's KEYone, KEY2, and the KEY2 LE.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Priv#5g#Android#Onward Mobility#Blackberry#Concept Creator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TCL
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Music
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Amazon has leaked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4

Amazon Canada has just leaked almost everything there is to know about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with official photos and technical details, reports Winfuture.de and Roland Quandt. In recent weeks, leaks have been piling up, detailing a lot of information about the upcoming smartwatches, and now, we have some more official images and details about them.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Samsung plans to make cars smarter with a new dedicated camera sensor

You’re probably quite satisfied with the pictures and videos that your Galaxy smartphone can take. Samsung (alongside Sony) makes the camera sensors in most smartphones today and its ISOCELL technology is well known to photography enthusiasts. Now the Korean company has launched a dedicated ISOCELL camera sensor aimed at the...
Technologyimore.com

The Keychron K7 is the cool new low-profile, hot-swap mechanical keyboard

Keychron's hot new keyboard is a low-profile, hot-swappable keyboard supporting both optical and mechanical switches. The keyboard can be ordered via Kickstarter starting at $64. Keychron is a big name in the world of mechanical keyboards and its latest offering is the K7, a low-profile mechanical keyboard that can be...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

The Best Samsung Phones of 2021

There are many Android phones to choose from, and the biggest producer of those phones is Samsung. It makes many popular phones, but also some you may not know about. We’ll show you the best ones out there. The Best Samsung Phones of 2021. Why you should trust us: Our...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Pininfarina concept car showcased with holographic AR display

Italian design company Pininfarina has showcased a virtually developed concept car with a holographic augmented reality (AR) display in partnership with Swiss firm WayRay. The car, named the Teorema, is the firm’s first 100% virtually developed concept car, measuring 1400mm tall, 5400mm long and 2200mm wide and sitting on an electric skateboard platform. The car has no side doors, to improve rigidity and lightness. Instead, passengers walk through the rear of the car to a pressure-activated floor that guides them to their seats.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The next 5G Nokia smartphone will come with a rugged design on July 27

Encouraged by its first year-on-year worldwide quarterly sales growth since 2019, HMD Global has been keeping busy lately, unveiling several new affordable smartphones and even cheaper feature phones under the Nokia brand. The Finland-based company, which became the exclusive Nokia brand licensee around the world back in 2016, recently confirmed...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

New Mi Pad 5 concept renders split opinion as Xiaomi dismisses them for logo inaccuracy

Some new Mi Pad 5 concept renders have been shared by HoiINDI, who has offered plenty of fan-made concept images in the past, including some of the Mi Mix 4 and a mysterious Huawei smartphone. Now a handful of Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 renders have been posted, and while they have been dividing opinions, it appears Xiaomi has had to make an official(ish) statement to make sure fans realize they are not the real deal. It’s possible the designer has actually been reasonably accurate to a point with these Mi Pad 5 renditions.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

The Apple AirTag keyring and leather loop are now available in new fashionable colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apple has now quietly refreshed its AirTag keyring inventory with a few new colors, reports MacRumors. You will now be able to buy a new AirTag keyring in new California Poppy and Forest Green colors, while the AirTag leather Loops now also have Baltic Blue, California Poppy, and Forest Green additions to its color options.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets a price and even more details leaked ahead of launch

Between a number of reliable tipsters and OnePlus itself, the company's next Nord-branded mid-ranger has been an open book for quite some time now. But with a little over a week still to go until the predictably affordable OnePlus Nord 2 5G is scheduled to be officially announced and fully detailed at last, we're also finding out today just how much (or how little) you'll have to pay for this highly anticipated handset starting very soon.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

Apple iPhone 13 to get Always-on display Feature, Check details Here

Apple is expected to release its upcoming iPhone 13 series with improved new features. According to the latest leaks, there are reports that iPhone might get an always-on-display feature similar to Apple Watch. And also, the company might bring back the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. iPhone 13 will have improved...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Next-gen iPhone SE with A15 chip, 5G, and 4.7-Inch display to launch in first half of 2022 – Report

The next-generation iPhone SE could arrive in the first half of 2022, according to a new report. The design language of the smartphone will remain similar to iPhone SE (2020). While there is no major redesign expected for iPhone SE, the model will receive major internal upgrades. As per the report, the next-gen iPhone SE will feature Apple’s A15 chip that will first be featured in its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. The smartphone will also sport 5G connectivity.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Check Out These Stacked Keyboards In Logic Pro

Processing synth keyboards can be tricky. While initially, presets sound great with all the usual onboard soft synth effects processing, ironically, they can become bland when several of them are layered together. I am working on an arrangement where three synths are layered together for a more complex thicker sound. The part itself is not particularly interesting; it plays a supporting role underneath a busy-ish bass and a vocal melody on top. But I do want it to have some personality and character.
Cell Phonesvashonbeachcomber.com

SNAPSHOT Shelfystand 360 Reviews: Smart Selfie Camera Mount?

2021 is the year of the selfie. With most people spending most of their time at home and away from the offices, many have resorted to finding creative ways to whirl away the time. And what better way to remain active, occupied, and connected to the world than by taking photos?
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Honor to unveil new devices on August 12

Honor has just confirmed it will hold a global press conference on August 12, but didn't reveal any details about what we should expect. The Chinese company that cut all ties with Huawei has already introduced its first flagship for the year, but a new one might be announced next month at the said press event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy