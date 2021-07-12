Cancel
Donors needed as Red Cross blood shortage continues

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment to give now. Right now, they...

