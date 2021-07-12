Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Dissolvable Vaccine Strips

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid Dose Therapeutics (RDT) and McMaster University partnered up on QuickStrips, vaccine strips that could revolutionize the health industry. The vaccine strips are similar to Listerine Breath Strips in that they can be ingested orally and dissolve rapidly on the tongue. The oral strips could help make vaccine delivery faster and more discreet. In preclinical trials, the vaccine strips proved effective in eliciting an immune response through the transmission of proteins into the bloodstream, which offers hope for the operationalization of this new technology.

#Dissolve#Listerine#Operationalization#Rapid Dose Therapeutics#Mcmaster University#Quickstrips
Medical & Biotech
Health
Economy
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Electronicsgwu.edu

Study: Wireless, Battery-Free Pacemaker Harmlessly Dissolves in Body

Researchers at George Washington University and Northwestern University have developed the first-ever transient pacemaker—a wireless, battery-free, fully implantable pacing device that disappears after it’s no longer needed. A new study published last month in Nature Biotechnology demonstrates the device’s efficacy across a series of large and small animal models. The...
Pharmaceuticalstctmd.com

Tastes Like Ticagrelor: Mouth-Dissolving Pills Match Standard Ones in ACS

Ticagrelor tablets that dissolve in the mouth are not superior to pills with standard coatings in ACS patients undergoing PCI, based on platelet reactivity, according to the small, randomized TASTER study. The trial did, however, show that orodispersible tablets (ODT) are equally safe and effective and, as such, may hold particular appeal in this setting.
Pharmaceuticalsthebossmagazine.com

Here Come the Vaccine Mandates

Vaccinations are the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are what will turn a world-disrupting catastrophe into a nuisance. This is not news and should not be controversial. This has been clear since the pandemic reached global proportions. Where things get controversial is when it comes to vaccine mandates....
Food Safetyeasyhealthoptions.com

Clot-dissolving Japanese food has potential as COVID treatment

An ancient Japanese food, revered for millennia for its health properties, is the latest target of researchers looking to gain an edge over COVID-19. Natto, a traditional dish made from fermented soybeans, is believed to one of the reasons that the Japanese population is a healthy and long-lived one. Remember, this island country is home to more than a quarter of the world’s population over the age of 65 — and boasts the longest life expectancy on Earth.
Skin CareMedscape News

Tape Strips in Dermatology Research

A. J. Hughes; S. S. Tawfik; K. P. Baruah; E. A. O'Toole; R. F. L. O'Shaughnessy. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;185(1):26-35. Tape strips have been used widely in dermatology research as a minimally invasive method to sample the epidermis, avoiding the need for skin biopsies. Most research has focused on epidermal pathology, such as atopic eczema, but there is increasing research into the use of tape strips in other dermatoses, such as skin cancer, and the microbiome. This review summarizes the technique of tape stripping, and discusses which dermatoses have been studied by tape stripping and alternative minimally invasive sampling methods. We review the number of tape strips needed from each patient and the components of the epidermis that can be obtained by tape stripping. With a focus on protein and RNA extraction, we address the techniques used to process tape strips. There is no optimal protocol to extract protein, as this depends on the abundance of the protein studied, its level of expression in the epidermis and its solubility. Many variables can alter the amount of protein obtained from tape strips, which must be standardized to ensure consistency between samples. No study has compared different RNA extraction techniques, but our own experience is that RNA yield is optimized by using 20 tape strips and the use of a cell scraper.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study compares mRNA and adenovirus-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines against variants of concern

The development and emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern that could potentially evade a vaccine-induced immune response is an ongoing concern, with the alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1.351), gamma (B.1.248), and delta (B.1.614.2) lineages having largely independently evolved mutations to the spike protein and receptor binding domain that enhance transmissibility and in some cases provide mild resistance to neutralizing antibodies.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
San Francisco, CASFist

CDC Confirms That Viral Loads In Vaccinated People With Delta Are 'Indistinguishable' From Unvaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control reversed course Monday and said it now recommends indoor masks for the vaccinated in all areas of the country where COVID infections are surging. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited unpublished data from recent days suggesting that vaccinated people may be able to spread the Delta variant just as easily as unvaccinated people.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Pharmaceuticalsmarketplace.org

We need to think about the unvaccinated differently

There are limits to personal freedom and responsibility — it runs out when you put others at risk. You can’t drive drunk, for example. But are people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 as brazen as a drunk driver? Or are they victims, scammed by bad information? Sociology professor Brooke Harrington has a great thread trying to reconcile all this, and we’re going to unpack it a bit on today’s show. Plus: Olympics highs and lows, the Frito-Lay strike and a sneak peek of tomorrow’s bananapants episode.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
AgricultureUniversity of Florida

Heat Stress on Beef Cattle

UF/IFAS Range Cattle Research and Education Center. Heat stress is a large constraint to maximizing cattle productivity, compromising almost every metric of animal agriculture profitability and responsible for up to 1.2 billion dollars in annual economic loss for U.S. livestock industry (St-Pierre et al., 2003). It affects a wide variety of endocrine, physiological, metabolic, and immunological variables, leading to nutrient partitioning away from growth. Recently, it was also observed that heat stress exposure during late gestation of dairy cows reduced their calf body weight gain and immune response following birth. Thus, growth and immune response of calves can be programmed by how their mothers were previously managed during heat stress. Unfortunately, most heat stress data currently available was obtained using Bos taurus beef and dairy cattle in feedlot systems. Very limited data is available for grazing Bos indicus-influenced cattle. Evaluating the specific mechanisms involved in how heat stress jeopardizes the performance of grazing Bos indicus-influenced beef cattle is vital for generating future strategies (genetic, managerial, nutritional, and pharmaceutical) targeted at optimizing beef cattle well-being and performance.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...

