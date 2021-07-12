House fire in Yuma leaves one child dead

Second child and adult injured in blaze

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A child is dead after a house fire in Yuma. The flames sent an adult and a second child to the hospital.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says the fire started just before 10 Monday morning in the 100 block of West 21st Place. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames showing from the house. They also learned one of the nine kids who lived in the home was missing.

Firefighters went into the burning house in hopes of rescuing the juvenile. They found the child, but could not save its life. Flames injured an adult and a second child, but they survived.

The fire caused significant damage to the house. It is not habitable. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this developing story and bring your more details as they become available.

