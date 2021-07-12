2021 Kia Telluride SX – Equipped for Comfort, Power and a Smooth Ride

As Ford Authority reported last week, Consumer Reports recently named the 2021 Ford Edge as one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000. This came on the heels of the 2018 Edge being named one of CR‘s most reliable mid-size crossovers and the 2014-2015 Edge earning the honors of being one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers. Now, the organization is highlighting the 2021 Ford Edge once again by naming it one of the best mid-size SUVs on the market with standard safety systems available for under $35k.