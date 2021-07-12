2021 Kia Telluride SX – Equipped for Comfort, Power and a Smooth Ride
I’ve been hearing about Kia Tellurides being in short supply and many people having trouble finding them at dealerships. For those who do find one in stock, I hear they are being asked to pay a premium for the privilege of buying one. During our week with the vehicle I was reminded of why the Telluride is so popular-it’s packed with features, handles well, and has plenty of room for kids and cargo. In fact, close friends of ours recently purchased a Telluride based on previous reviews of ours, and they just returned from an epic road trip.www.focusdailynews.com
