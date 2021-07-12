Cancel
Youngtown, AZ

Man arrested after allegedly firing at MCSO deputy in Youngtown

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 15 days ago

(YOUNGTOWN, Ariz.) A man suspected of shooting at a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested, according to a report from azfamily.

James Crespo III, 46, allegedly was involved in a shooting with a deputy on Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 113th and Tennessee avenues in Youngtown.

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available, nor was information on when and where Crespo was found.

MSCO said shots were fired between Crespo and the deputy before Crespo left the area.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

