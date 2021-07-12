Cancel
Poll: Biden approval on coronavirus slips 2 percentage points

 15 days ago

Support of President Biden 's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has slipped by 2 percentage points, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Sixty-six percent of registered voters in the July 8-9 survey said they approve of Biden's handling of the crisis, down from 68 percent in a June 29-30 poll.

By contrast, 34 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden's job on coronavirus.

Fifty-nine percent of voters overall approve of Biden in the White House while 41 percent said they disapprove.

The survey comes as most areas of the country experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases with 41 states and the District of Columbia documenting an increase in average daily cases over the past two weeks.

The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 938 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

—Gabriela Schulte

