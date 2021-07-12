What Does Workforce Automation Mean for Jobs, Privacy?
(TNS) — Travelers at Midway Airport may notice something strange about one of its Hudson convenience stores: the cash register is missing. The Hudson Nonstop store uses technology Amazon developed for its cashierless Amazon Go stores to automatically bill shoppers when they walk out. Instead of manning cash registers, two employees keep shelves stocked and coach travelers on how to navigate the store, occasionally reassuring them they can simply leave with their purchases.www.govtech.com
