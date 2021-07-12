Cancel
MLB

The Latest: Ohtani warms up by hitting one into the 3rd deck

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 days ago
DENVER — (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

The top-seeded Shohei Ohtani warmed up for Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Denver by hitting one into the third deck in batting practice.

The Los Angeles Angels star had a mammoth blast into the upper-deck in Seattle over the weekend.

The fans were crowded together in left, center and right on a 91 degree night (33 Celsius) as they tried to catch a souvenir. They cheered each ball that left the yard with the biggest ovation coming for Ohtani’s titanic shot to right field just before the players wrapped up practice.

It was a statement homer.

The eight-player field includes 2019 champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Salvador Perez and local favorite Trevor Story of the Rockies.

Ohtani kicks off a big All-Star week with the Home Run Derby. He’s also starting the All-Star Game on Tuesday night and batting leadoff as the designated hitter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

