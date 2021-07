“Say not in grief she is no more but in thankfulness that she was”-Hebrew Proverb. It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Naomi Ruth Boyd Craig on July 16, 2021. Her love of life began with her birth on July 15th,1930 and continued for 91 years when God called her home. Her husband of 48 years, Robert D Craig, preceded her in death November 7th, 1997.