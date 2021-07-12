Push to Talk coming soon to Microsoft Teams
In March Microsoft promised to deliver Push to Talk walkie-talkie type functionality to their Microsoft Teams app on mobile, saying:. Walkie Talkie, a push-to-talk experience that enables clear and secure voice communication over the cloud, enables teams to communicate instantly and always stay on the same page. This native built-in app in Teams turns employee or company-owned Android smartphones and tablets into a walkie-talkie, reducing the number of devices employees must carry and lowering costs for IT. Available in GCC.mspoweruser.com
