Push to Talk coming soon to Microsoft Teams

Earlier today, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Cloud PC, a new cloud service that will allow organizations to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 on any device from the cloud. Windows 365 can be accessed from any device including your Mac, iPad, Linux PC, and an Android device, but the experience will be different based on the platform. For example, USB and multi-monitor support are available only when accessed from a Windows desktop. You can find the full list of Windows 365 features that are supported on different platforms below.