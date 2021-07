TJ Dillashaw has had quite the week for himself defeating his former teammate Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. However, he has also been maligned by a drug use scandal, which the former two time UFC Bantamweight champion admitted to. Dillashaw tested positive for a performance enhancing drug back in 2019 and has since served a two year suspension. This top UFC name recently revealed the drug TJ Dillashaw used.