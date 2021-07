Clearcutting for biomass energy in the U.S. Southeast (C) Dogwood Alliance. The first draft of a new treaty to help the world set global targets to restore species and habitats by 2030 was published last week. The UN’s new global agreement on biodiversity supersedes the zero draft, which expired in 2020 with none of the targets fully met. This new treaty will be examined by key governments before the next meeting of the Convention on Biological Diversity ("CBD"), where the final text will be negotiated.