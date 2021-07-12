Cancel
Springfield, MO

CANCELED: Spike in COVID-19 leads to cancelation of Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second-straight year, the city of Springfield is canceling the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield. City leaders say the recent spike in cases led to the decision. The festival was scheduled for the weekend of August 13-14. The festival steering committee unanimously decided to host socially distanced, safe vaccination opportunities in the festival space Aug. 13-14, 2021 with the hope that we can hold the festival in 2022.

