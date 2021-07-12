Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - June edition

Well, as you can imagine at this moment, there isn’t much to say about season 2 of Loki other than the fact that it’s happening, and that season 1’s director, Kate Herron, won’t be returning. The director has made it clear that she was only here for the one season, and has other works that she’ll be heading on to after this. She had no idea what will happen in the next season, so trying to get anything out of her wouldn’t be a possibility. But what we do know from the end of the first season so far is that He Who Remains, or Kang if people want to call him that, will be back, as will Loki and Sylvie and Mobius, though how things are going to go is kind of up in the air at the moment. During the finale, it was made clear that He Who Remains, or his evil variant, had done away with the Time Keepers illusion, and had decided to take over the TVA as the Sacred Timeline had been fractured beyond belief. Whether Sylvie and Loki will be on the same team again, or if she’ll even remember Loki, is hard to say, since it would appear that so much has been changed.