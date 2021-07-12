Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What your urine color can tell you

koamnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA: If a person is well hydrated, the normal color of urine is a pale yellow. Someone who drinks large amounts of fluid or takes diuretics (water pills) can have almost clear-looking urine. A dark yellow color may indicate a need to increase your fluid intake. Red urine usually raises...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Color#Blood Test#Kidneys#Urination#Senna#Women S Hospital#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Weight Losspsychologytoday.com

Can What You Eat Increase Your Concentration?

After being out of the office for so long, we may be even more sensitive to common distractions when returning to the workplace. The consideration of what to eat may be important when aiming for deep focus at work. More research is needed to clarify the impact of a low-carbohydrate...
Healthdrhyman.com

What Is Driving Your Poor Sleep And How Can You Fix It?

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

2 Common Toxins That Can Drain Your Thyroid Without You Realizing

Millions of women are dealing with a thyroid problem right now, and experts caution that a major driver of this epidemic is exposure to the common toxins we encounter every day. These toxins hinder the thyroid gland’s ability to produce the hormones that are essential to converting fat into usable energy. Toxins not only inhibit fat-burning in the cells where they’re stored, they also cause irritation and inflammation that slow the thyroid and trigger a host of other health problems. And research from the University of Michigan finds that toxins can reduce production of thyroid hormones by up to 10 percent.
HealthPosted by
Vice

Everything You Can Possibly Do to Help Your Hangover

Want to have your world rocked? Scientists still don’t know why hangovers happen. They know they’re alcohol-induced, but otherwise the actual reason why alcohol is capable of making you feel like a sentient dish rag for a day (or days, if you’re closer to 30 than 20) remains a mystery. According to Laura Veach, an addiction medicine specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, that’s mostly because researchers didn’t start really looking into hangovers until about a decade ago.
HealthPosted by
Parade

We All Pass Gas, but Wondering Exactly Why Your Farts Smell so Bad? Doctors Explain

The very mention of farts (usually) elicits a laugh—or, if you have young children, a raucous giggle. But have you ever wondered what causes farts? Scratch that: Have you ever wondered why farts smell so bad? Well, if so, you’re not alone. A quick Google search yields thousands of results. From “what’s a fart” to “the truth about gas” there is something every question and query. But if you’re looking for more information about the odor of farts, you’re in the right place.
Animalskentlive.news

How to tell if you've been bitten by a horsefly and how to treat it

Though many will be enjoying the UK's July heatwave, it means horsefly season is firmly upon us. The Met Office is issuing its first ever extreme heat warning as some parts of the county will experience highs of 33°C. And with the hot and humid weather, conditions are prefect for horseflies.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

What Questions Are You Most Asked About Migraine?

Migraine is not uniform. It has multiple stages, varies from person to person, and has complex cycles and symptoms. People with migraine come to recognize their own triggers and prevention strategies. Preventive treatment may include seeing medical professionals regularly, medications, Botox, Cefaly, physical therapy, and more. Since my book came...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy