Group make M-PACT at The Vista

Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, commemorates its anniversary on August 8 each year with a celebration of giving back. Leading up to the holiday this year, Panda Express will be spreading good fortune from coast to coast through the Panda Cares Tour. Kicking off today, the red truck for the Panda Cares Tour will travel to six cities across the U.S., offering delicious chocolate-covered fortune cookies, in exchange for a suggested $1 donation that will go towards health and education programs for underserved youth. The journey will begin in Brooklyn on July 16, travelling to Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and eventually ending the tour in San Francisco for Panda Cares Day on August 8. Guests can follow along to see where the truck will stop next by visiting www.PandaCaresTour.com.