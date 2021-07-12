Operation Homefront and CSX to Distribute School Supplies to Help 1,400 Military Families Start Strong for Back-to-School
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. As families nationwide prepare for the start of another school year, CSX will join Operation Homefront for the third consecutive year to distribute more than 1,400 backpacks and essential school supplies to military children in Jacksonville, Florida; Clarksville, Tennessee; and Fayetteville, North Carolina as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade (BTSB).www.timesunion.com
