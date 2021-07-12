Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Astro Teoscar Hernández embracing All-Star opportunity

By Danielle Lerner
expressnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Teoscar Hernández remembers his final moment as an Astro. Right before the 2017 trade deadline, the outfielder was on the road with the franchise’s Triple-A team when he got the call that he was being dealt to Toronto along with Nori Aoki in a trade that saw Houston acquire Francisco Liriano — the pitcher off whom Hernández hit his first MLB home run in his debut with the Astros on Aug. 12, 2016.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
George Springer
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Astro
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Francisco Liriano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Triple A#The American League#The Fresno Grizzlies#The Blue Jays#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSporting News

Astros' Jose Altuve goes bare-chested after icing Yankees with walk-off homer

Jose Altuve and the Astros had a cold-blooded response to Aaron Judge and the Yankees on Sunday. Altuve tattooed a walk-off three-run home run to cap a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Houston an 8-7 win at Minute Maid Park. And while the comeback was tremendous from a Houston point of view, the celebration was even better.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

We’ve all had to sit through stunning Yankees losses for the better part of a year, and yet … we still can’t believe Sunday happened. Even knowing the final score, it feels like most permutations of the bullpen would’ve managed to secure a five-run lead against the bottom of the Astros’ lineup. Luis Cessa with a clean inning. Lucas Luetge with a clean inning. Aroldis Chapman with a clean inning?
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Jose Altuve home run leads to ultimate silencer

Jul 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports. Jose Altuve silences the New York Yankees, as his teammates tear off his jersey after his walk-off home...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Smith: Astros' Jose Altuve shows again why he's a baseball Goliath

Why do you keep believing in the Astros — your Astros — when the rest of the baseball world loves to hate the Astros*, Aaron Judge taunts your team on national television like it’s high school all over again, and even participating in the All-Star Game becomes controversial and polarizing?
MLBtheScore

Altuve insists health behind ASG choice: 'My opinion should be respected'

The Houston Astros won't be represented at this year's All-Star Game because all of their selected players are skipping the event for a variety of reasons, mostly injury-related. Plenty of skeptics are questioning the players' motivations, wondering if they're actually trying to duck questions about the 2017 sign-stealing scandal while...
MLBcarthage.edu

Former Carthage Pitcher Jacob DeLabio Signs with Houston Astros

KENOSHA, Wis. — Following the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, former Carthage pitcher Jacob DeLabio signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Astros. "The Astros called pretty much right after the draft last night, and at the end of the day I just wanted an opportunity," said DeLabio. "I think the Astros are a good fit for me and I'm just excited to play baseball every day."
MLBKFVS12

Former Rend Lake pitcher signs as free agent with Astros

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Rend Lake pitcher Walker Brockhouse signed as a free agent with the Houston Astros. He said he was at home with his family watching the Major League Baseball draft when he received a call from the Astros scout he had been talking to, who then asked him if he would like to sign a deal.
MLBouresquina.com

Teoscar Hernandez enjoyed All-Star stage with Rodney Linares

DENVER – Teoscar Hernandez was headed to batting practice with his celebrated Toronto Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when he spotted Rodney Linares. His former minor league manager was leaning on the third base dugout’s railing, catching the view as the National League All-Stars took batting practice at Coors Field.
Baseballchatsports.com

Two former Astros pitchers representing Team Mexico in Olympics

(Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images) With the 2020 Olympics officially beginning this week in Tokyo, Japan, there are two former Houston Astros pitchers representing Team Mexico. The United States Baseball Team also has two former Astros on the roster, but in total, all four players aren’t that well-known. There isn’t...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros 2021 Minor League All-Star Team

Since there are no All-Star teams this year in the minor leagues, I figured I would put together an Astros minor league all-star team. We are a little past the half way point of the season and there have been some great performances so far. I also included links to some of my interviews with these prospects.
MLBexpressnews.com

Dead or alive? The players and managers in the 1972 Topps baseball set

“Comic book characters never grow old,” Elton John once sang to a Bernie Taupin lyric. Too bad that’s not the case for the rest of us, major league players included. Last year was a tough one for the Baseball Hall of Fame, which from April through December lost seven members in Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, Joe Morgan and Phil Niekro. Within the first 22 days of 2021, Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton and Hank Aaron also died.
MLBaudacy.com

Milner: 3 Astros things to watch for after All-Star break

1. Trade Deadline Deals (July 30) Astros GM James Click has two weeks to decide how aggressively he wants to pursue a World Series in 2021. Since becoming owner of the ‘stros in 2011, Jim Crane has shown he is willing to spend money if it yields results unlike his predecessor Drayton McLane. No stranger to trade deadline action, the Astros acquired RHP Zach Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for four of Houston’s top prospects. Greinke was at the time in his fourth year of a six year, $206M contract; a contract that will expire at the conclusion of this season.
MLBsemoball.com

Greinke leads Astros to 3-1 win; Rangers lose 12th straight

HOUSTON (AP) -- Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1 Sunday. The Rangers' skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they've dropped a dozen in a row since 1982. The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team's first season after moving from Washington.

Comments / 0

Community Policy