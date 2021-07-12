Operation Homefront and CSX to Distribute School Supplies to Help 1,400 Military Families Start Strong for Back-to-School

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.