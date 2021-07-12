Cancel
Operation Homefront and CSX to Distribute School Supplies to Help 1,400 Military Families Start Strong for Back-to-School

Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO, Texas (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. As families nationwide prepare for the start of another school year, CSX will join Operation Homefront for the third consecutive year to distribute more than 1,400 backpacks and essential school supplies to military children in Jacksonville, Florida; Clarksville, Tennessee; and Fayetteville, North Carolina as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade (BTSB).

