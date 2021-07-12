Havis Introduces a New Suite of Rugged Swivel Arm Mounts
WARMINSTER, Pa. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Havis is pleased to launch a new suite of Swivel Arm Mounts. These rugged solutions are ideal for lightweight devices and limited space applications. Offering optimal device placement for both the driver and front passenger seats, their tension hold design protects occupants and equipment in quick maneuvers and crash situations. The Swivel Arm Mounts allow for easy adjustment and maintain positioning without a locking feature.
