Services: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards will lie in honor from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the state Capitol, where the public will be able to pay its respects to the state’s only four-term governor, USA Today reports. A private funeral for family and close friends is tentatively set for 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Old Louisiana State Capitol. Family spokesman Leo Honeycutt says the funeral will be broadcast by Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Get more information.