World Health Organization Releases AI Guidelines for Health
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a report presenting guidance around the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the health sector. The lack of a general consensus for ethical use of AI has sparked debate among those in the industry, with some raising concerns about the implications of this technology. This has led to organizations seeking to offer their own solutions, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s recent proposal to reduce bias in the use of AI.www.govtech.com
Comments / 0