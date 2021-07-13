Cancel
Lifestyle

Disneyland Frightfully Fêtes the Holidays With Haunted Reveals

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wickedly wonderful word that the Haunted Mansion, Disneyland's fabulous phantom-tarium, would have a few "home improvements" before saying "boo" to guests again?. That news ethereally arrived in early April, just a few weeks ahead of the theme park's reopening. And while the reveals were surely spooky, fans of the world's best-known haunted house also kept their frightful fingers crossed for more reveals, specifically about Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Tim Burton
#Haunted House#The Haunted Mansion#Haunted Mansion Holiday#Disney Parks Blog#Haunted Holiday
