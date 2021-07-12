Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

'I can almost guarantee we won't call anybody back in the next two weeks': Idaho Speaker of the House responds to McGeachin's call to reconvene

Posted by 
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho — Vaccinated and unvaccinated Idahoans across the state had mixed reactions to the recent announcement that three major medical providers will require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 2021. Reactions also came from state lawmakers. Six Republican lawmakers from Nampa issued a joint statement on...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 37

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Boise, ID
Nampa, ID
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Idaho House#Vaccinated#Idahoans#Republican#Senate#Ktvb#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 37

Community Policy