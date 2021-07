About 16% of Americans who rent say they are behind on rent, according to a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) analysis of Census Household Pulse Survey data from June 23–July 5. And while the federal government has distributed some $46 billion in rental assistance to tenants and landlords across all 50 states plus D.C., that relief has come slowly, Forbes reported, noting that about $1.5 billion was allocated just last month, which more than all three prior reporting periods combined. That means getting the funds to those who need it has been delayed, all while the July 31 deadline on the nationwide eviction moratorium swiftly approaches.