Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle now open in Oxford Exchange area

A new Chick-Fil-A is set to open at the Oxford Exchange Thursday morning, but the old location has permanently closed.

Social media posts from the franchise store stated that the new restaurant, occupying the former site of Golden Corral, will open at 6 a.m. Thursday morning for breakfast. The former location on Alabama 21 closed for the last time Saturday night.

“We will use the days we are closed next week to get everything switched over and train our team,” according to a Facebook update from the company.

Franchise owner Wade Bence had said in January that he hoped to keep both stores open, but noted uncertainty about whether it would be possible.

The new location sports a second drive-thru lane, an upgrade to the design of the old location.

Meanwhile, a long-awaited Chipotle restaurant opened late last month at the Oxford Commons, just across the street from the Exchange, according to restaurant representatives.