Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Get ready for Covid jab passports at busy pubs that don’t do enough to tackle infections, warns Boris Johnson

By Daniel Martin Policy
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Large venues such as nightclubs and city-centre bars could be forced to bring in Covid passports if they don’t do enough to tackle infections, ministers warned last night.

Boris Johnson said he would be ‘urging’ venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS Covid Pass, which allows people to gain entry if they have had both jabs or a negative test.

Just a week after ministers pledged that the Covid passports would not be brought in this summer, official government guidance stated they could become mandatory if venues did not do enough to limit infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7Z5n_0autUGtI00
Just a week after ministers pledged that the Covid passports would not be brought in this summer, official government guidance stated they could become mandatory

Ministers would not say exactly which venues would be encouraged to bring in the passports – but did say they included places where people were ‘likely to be in close proximity to others outside their household’.

This could mean theatres, cinemas, busy pubs, indoor concerts and any other crowded indoor event.

Announcing that venues would be able to return to full capacity from next Monday, Mr Johnson said: ‘As a matter of social responsibility, we’re urging nightclubs and other venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS Covid Pass.’

The Music Venue Trust said the charity ‘warmly welcomes’ the return to full-capacity concerts from next week, while Theatres Trust director Jon Morgan said the sector would do everything it could to ensure its spaces were safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39beaM_0autUGtI00
Boris Johnson said he would be ‘urging’ venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS Covid Pass

Greg Parmley, chief executive of music industry trade body LIVE, said it was a ‘fantastic day for live music’, but renewed calls for a government-backed insurance scheme for the live-events sector.

He said: ‘Commercial insurance is still not available – meaning organisers are faced with the prospect of huge financial losses should any restrictions need to change.

‘If the Government really wants us to get back on our feet, they need to make live events financially viable, provide the insurance scheme they have promised and give the industry the confidence to invest for the long term.’

Most patients now younger

More under-35s are being admitted to hospital with Covid than over-75s, the head of the NHS said last night.

‘That is a complete inversion of what we’ve seen until now and that is principally because of the magic of vaccination,’ Sir Simon Stevens told the Royal Society of Medicine.

In January nearly two thirds of Covid patients were over 65 but now that most older adults are double jabbed, the bulk are young and unvaccinated.

Sir Simon urged more to have vaccinations as the rollout has slowed dramatically.

All over-18s are eligible but only 42,000 first doses were delidailyered yesterday compared with 500,000 a day in March.

Sir Simon said: ‘About three in five 18 to 24-year-olds have had their first dose. We’d love to get more coming forward.’

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Nightclub#Infectious Diseases#The Music Venue Trust#Theatres Trust#Commercial#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid 'held lengthy meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street' just hours before double-jabbed Health Secretary, 51, tested positive for Covid amid warnings 'half the Cabinet will be in isolation by the end of the week'

Fears of a Downing Street 'pingdemic' swirled tonight after Sajid Javid tested positive for Covid - with one insider warning that 'half the Cabinet' could be in isolation by the end of the week. The 51-year-old Health Secretary revealed his diagnosis on Saturday morning after 'feeling groggy' on Friday evening,...
WorldTelegraph

Watch: How Boris Johnson's Covid passports U-turn is undermining trust in Government

With his latest U-turn on coronavirus policy, Boris Johnson is risking all-important public trust in his Government, according to The Telegraph's Associate Editor Gordon Rayner. On the same day that all legal requirements for coronavirus restrictions were dropped, the Prime Minister announced that Covid passports would become mandatory for clubbers...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

We could be wearing masks and socially distancing for next FIVE winters under new Government contingency plan after Boris Johnson said 'extra precautions' against Covid might still be needed after July 19

Britons could be wearing masks and social distancing for next five winters under a new plan for life after July 19. Health officials are said to have drafted a five-year plan with options for what freedom-limiting restrictions can be freely reimposed should cases spike again. Mandatory working from home, enforced...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Covid passports will not be needed in 'crowded pubs' insists minister

Business minister Paul Scully has told Sky News that “crowded pubs” would not be included in plans to use Covid certification. He said nightclubs and “larger ticketed events” would be affected and said “there are a number of sporting venues that are already looking at voluntarily doing this”. He said:...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government could force nightclubs to use Covid passports, says No 10

Boris Johnson’s government will make the use of Covid “passports” mandatory for all nightclubs in England if venues owners do not use certification voluntarily, No 10 has said.Thousands of people danced the night away at “Freedom Day” parties starting at midnight after venues were given allowed to open for the first time in almost 18 months.Asked about concerns that clubs will help the virus spread, Downing Street said venue owners may still be forced to use certification so clubbers can prove they are fully-vaccinated or have tested negative.“We encourage nightclubs to use the Covid pass – many of them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy