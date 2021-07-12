RHONY’s Ramona Singer ‘getting fired’ along with Kelly Dodd after 13 seasons on Bravo show because she’s too expensive’

THE Real Housewives Of New York's Ramona Singer was 'getting fired' along with Kelly Dodd after 13 seasons on the hit Bravo show because she was considered 'too expensive.'

Ramona, 68, has not been "invited back to the next season of the show," according to RadarOnline.

Ramona was deemed 'too expensive' Credit: Bravo

Kelly was also fired from the Bravo hit franchise Credit: Bravo

Although she has been faithful to the show since "day one," a source revealed that 'her time is up.'

The insider continued: “Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive.

"She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one. And her salary reflects it."

The inside source added: “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore.

'THE WORLD HAS CHANGED'

"A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today."

The insider concluded: "The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

The recent decision to ax the Kelly Dodd came after she was slammed by fans for her controversial views expressed during the pandemic.

While partying in a crowded restaurant during the pandemic, the TV personality received backlash when she made a toast to “super spreaders."

In April 2020, Kelly claimed people who died from COVID-19 would have "died anyway" with or without the virus.

'STOP DRINKING!'

Last year, a trip to a seaside town in upstate New York turned into an intense fight for Ramona.

Fans also called her "insensitive" for wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat to a bridal shower.

After having had one too many drinks, Sonja, 57, could not stop ranting about how "the poor are getting poorer and the homeless are getting homeless-er," during her alcohol-fueled tirade.

When the conversation turned towards her ex-husband, John Adams Morgan, and his bank company, that was when Sonja claimed Wells Fargo had "better rates," and started cursing out her co-star Ramona.

Ramona stood up and shouted “Stop it!” at the top of her lungs but Sonja turned red.

When she got on her co-star's face, Sonja yelled back: “You want to talk about Wells Fargo? it’s not my family! It’s not JP Morgan!”

Ramona yelled back, “Stop drinking! What is wrong with you?”

After losing her temper, Sonja started slapping and pushing Ramona around.

Leah McSweeney claimed Sonja's drinking had “sucked the fun” out of the day.

Ramona had been 'on the show from day one' Credit: Bravo

Ramona 'will not be invited back' Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via