Reno man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada judge sentenced 54 year-old Wayne Cameron to life without parole on Monday, three days after a jury found him guilty for shooting a man in a pick-up truck after a traffic-related confrontation.

Cameron shot 29-year-old Jarrod Faust in a south Reno cul de sac in February 2020. He testified last week that he acted in self-defense after seeing Faust’s pickup truck nearly hit a passing motorcycle. His attorneys said it was reasonable for him to assume a smoking vape pen that Faust was holding could have been a weapon. They said a lack of eyewitnesses or video record of the shooting made it impossible to know what happened.

But witnesses testified that Cameron had a history of road rage. Prosecutors called the fatal shooting “an execution” and said guns in his home that matched other shootings suggested, if released, he could pose a danger to the community.

Defense attorneys had asked Second Judicial District Court Judge Barry Breslow for Cameron’s sentence to allow for the possibility of parole.

The sentencing came after hours of testimony from Faust’s relatives and an apology from Cameron to the victim’s family, the television station KRNV reported.