With CBD product sales surging, a new forecast predicts that the market will soar to $19.5 billion in 2025. This projection takes into account a compound annual growth rate of nearly 37% over that period. But there is a catch: The estimate hinges on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will finally approve CBD as a legal additive in 2022. Top cannabis market research firm BDSA, which made this prediction, believes the agency will do so. This would be a significant watershed for the space because even though CBD was legalized as a result of the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill in late December 2018, there are currently no FDA-approved drug products that contain CBD.