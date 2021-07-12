Fatal boat crash investigation to take weeks

SENECA LAKE – The investigation of the high speed boat crash that occurred last weekend on Seneca Lake may take weeks, say investigators. Yates County 911 dispatchers received a call at 5:22 p.m. Saturday, July 1 reporting the accident along the western shore Seneca Lake with multiple people injured in the water near the Showboat Motel near Himrod. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies and Marine Patrol responded, along with Himrod Fire Dept. Rescue Boat, multiple ambulance companies, Mercy Flight and LifeNet helicopters, Medic 55 Advanced Life Support, N.Y. State Police, and Yates County Office of Emergency Management.