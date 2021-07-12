Cancel
Sharon Stone To Host amfAR Cannes Gala

By Antonio Ferme
Sharon Stone will host the 27th annual amfAR Cannes Gala on July 16.

The gala will take place outdoors at Villa Eilenroc and consist of an exclusive dinner, auction, multiple performances and a fashion show curated by French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. Simon de Pury and Sandra Nedvedskaia will conduct the live auction, which will include the fashion show designs as well as a collection of artworks and luxury items.

Stone spoke about her work as an AIDS advocate last month at the groundbreaking of STORIES: The AIDS Monument in West Hollywood Park . “The main thing I learned from being an AIDS worker was that it wasn’t just about AIDS. It’s about looking at the person next to you and accepting them no matter what,” she said, wiping away tears. “Because you know what? We’re in it together.”

Alicia Keys is confirmed to headline the amfAR gala while Spike Lee will be a featured guest. Chairs will include Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O’Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby and amfAR co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

This year’s event will welcome a limited number of guests and adhere to all health guidelines and COVID-19 protocols. As a world leader in infectious disease research, amfAR has temporarily expanded its efforts to include research on COVID-19 and to answer critical questions about the impact of COVID-19 on people living with HIV.

amfAR is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. Since 1985, the nonprofit has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide. amfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than $235 million for amfAR’s life-saving AIDS research.

