After a deal seemed to be completed between the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates earlier on Tuesday, we now hear word that the Pirates and Seattle Mariners have a deal for the right-handed pitcher. The Phillies were sending two prospects to the Pirates in the original deal, but sources indicated that a medical issue came up after the trade was agreed upon. While it was assumed that the two sides were attempting to come to a second agreement, the Pirates went ahead and got a deal done with the Mariners according to multiple sources.