NYPD protected pro-life Catholics outside Brooklyn’s Planned Parenthood

“Thank God for abortion.” Those are some of the chants and signs a group of a little under 100 pro-life Catholics faced on the streets of Brooklyn on Saturday morning. It was the third Witness for Life there, where the morning starts with Mass at St. Paul’s Church, and continues with seven blocks to Planned Parenthood, which is in an office building. Locals might not even know it is there, save for the abortion escorts in pink outside — and the ruckus [the morning of July 10]. A group called NYC for Abortion Rights orchestrated a counter protest. Last month — these are done on the second Saturday of the month in Brooklyn — the protesters got into the face of Fr. Fidelis Mochinski, CFR, and tried to keep the small group from walking. (More here about that.) This week, the NYPD was prepared and was able to keep the two groups separated. It took two hours, however to walk the seven blocks because of the resistance of the protesters.