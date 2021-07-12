Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD protected pro-life Catholics outside Brooklyn’s Planned Parenthood

By Kathryn Jean Lopez
Posted by 
Live Action News
Live Action News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Thank God for abortion.” Those are some of the chants and signs a group of a little under 100 pro-life Catholics faced on the streets of Brooklyn on Saturday morning. It was the third Witness for Life there, where the morning starts with Mass at St. Paul’s Church, and continues with seven blocks to Planned Parenthood, which is in an office building. Locals might not even know it is there, save for the abortion escorts in pink outside — and the ruckus [the morning of July 10]. A group called NYC for Abortion Rights orchestrated a counter protest. Last month — these are done on the second Saturday of the month in Brooklyn — the protesters got into the face of Fr. Fidelis Mochinski, CFR, and tried to keep the small group from walking. (More here about that.) This week, the NYPD was prepared and was able to keep the two groups separated. It took two hours, however to walk the seven blocks because of the resistance of the protesters.

www.liveaction.org

Comments / 0

Live Action News

Live Action News

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

 https://www.liveaction.org/news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Planned Parenthood#Pro Life#Protest Riot#Nypd#Catholics#National Review#Nyc For Abortion Rights#Cfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Protests
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy