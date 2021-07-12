3 more drivers on I-90 targeted with rocks, debris

(Washington State Patrol)

(SEATTLE) On Monday, the Washington State Patrol was investigating three new incidents that occurred on Interstate 90 where motorists were targeted by someone throwing rocks and debris at passing cars, KOMO News reports.

The three incidents were the most recent in a string of vehicles being targeted on I-90.

Authorities said two of the attacks happened early Monday and another occurred early Saturday.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the latest incidents occurred:

Around 4 a.m. Monday , a victim told authorities that a person was seen pushing a shopping cart and throwing a rock that shattered a driver’s windshield in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Rainier Avenue. No injuries were reported. Troopers were unable to locate a suspect.

, a victim told authorities that a person was seen pushing a shopping cart and throwing a rock that shattered a driver’s windshield in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Rainier Avenue. No injuries were reported. Troopers were unable to locate a suspect. Around 3 a.m. Monday , witnesses reported seeing an individual wearing a tan hat, black jacket and a headlamp, hurling debris at passing cars in the same area. No motorists were hit but troopers were unable to locate a suspect.

, witnesses reported seeing an individual wearing a tan hat, black jacket and a headlamp, hurling debris at passing cars in the same area. No motorists were hit but troopers were unable to locate a suspect. At 4 a.m. Saturday, a victim called 911 to report a person throwing objects at cars in the same area. Troopers were able to locate a suspect, 35-year-old Ryan Sousa, walking along Rainier Avenue. He told authorities he’d used heroin before he was arrested. Sousa was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment then transferred to King County Jail. He was booked on third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and reckless endangerment.

According to Johnson, there have been 161 reports of motorists being targeted with rocks and debris.

He said criminal charges will be pursued against anyone suspected of targeting cars.