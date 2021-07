Today, July 12th is the day to celebrate the Etch a Sketch, a toy that was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2008!. The Etch a Sketch was invented by Andre Cassagnes. In 1960, Cassagnes developed the idea after peeling a decal off a light switch plate. He noticed that graphite clung to the thin sheet of plastic and was easily marked with a pencil. From there, the Etch A Sketch was born.