Lowry parts with the claret jug and sets off to win it back

By Editor's Pick
Crescent-News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH, England (AP) — Shane Lowry kept the silver claret jug for 722 days, the most by any British Open champion in some 75 years. He returned it on Monday to the R&A at Royal St. George’s with mixed emotions. Sure, he was sad to part with it. But that...

