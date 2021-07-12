Bishop Little League

CENTERVILLE – If Jason Slaughter has any say in it, it won't take another eight years for an Iowa State Little League Tournament will be held in southeastern Iowa. The manager of Grandview's 8-9 year-old Little League baseball squad was soaking wet on Thursday night after being doused with a bucket full of water by his players in celebration of a thrilling 11-9 state championship win over Johnston. The dramatic title game concluded the five-day tournament hosted by Iowa District 7 at Memorial Park in Centerville, the first time the district has hosted a state Little League tournament since 2013 when the Iowa State 9-10 year-old tournament was held in Appanoose County.