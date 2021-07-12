Purpose At Work: How Liberty Mutual Ensures Our Most Vulnerable Neighbors Get Support
Liberty Mutual Insurance operates in 29 countries and economies today. But it didn’t begin as the household name it eventually became. With roots in Boston, it opened its doors just before WWI to provide worker’s compensation insurance. It offered its first automobile insurance policy more than a century ago—when there were only about five million passenger cars in the U.S. (27 years after the first recorded auto accident in Ohio City, Ohio!)www.forbes.com
Comments / 0