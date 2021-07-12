Cancel
Oregon State

OSU diversity chief leaves for Ball State

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Democrat-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State University's chief diversity officer is leaving OSU to return to Ball State University to help guide the university’s strategic initiatives. Charlene Alexander joined OSU in the summer of 2017 after serving as a Ball State professor for 16 years and as Ball State’s associate provost for diversity and interim associate vice president for community engagement for four years. A native of the West Indies island of Trinidad, she will leave OSU on Sept. 17.

