Glenview, IL

Glenview blotter: Man charged with aggravated battery to peace officer

By Steve Sadin
Chicago Tribune
 15 days ago

The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Michael N. Stientjes, 26, of the 1000 block of Raleigh Road in Glenview was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer July 2 after an incident at a hospital in the 2100 block of Pfingsten Road. He was transported to Cook County Court for a bond hearing.

