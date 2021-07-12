Glenview blotter: Man charged with aggravated battery to peace officer
The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Michael N. Stientjes, 26, of the 1000 block of Raleigh Road in Glenview was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer July 2 after an incident at a hospital in the 2100 block of Pfingsten Road. He was transported to Cook County Court for a bond hearing.www.chicagotribune.com
