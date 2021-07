SANDWICH, England—To the surprise of no one who has watched and enjoyed the almost peerlessly pure and rhythmic action with which he swings golf clubs, Louis Oosthuizen appeared remarkably unperturbed by the fact that he will carry a two-shot lead into the third round of the 149th Open Championship. The 38-year-old South African doesn’t really do excitement, on or off the course. His emotional range, outwardly at least, starts at stoic, moves smoothly through “not-quite so stoic,” before concluding at “almost not-quite so stoic.”