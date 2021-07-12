Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

See Steph Curry blend golf, shooting hoops at Tahoe event (he makes up for air ball)

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took some shots on the Travis Matthew hoop in between the 17th and 18th holes at the American Century Championship on Saturday. Sacramento Bee writer Chris Biderman captured the impromptu shooting practice on video at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The American Century Championship, Tahoe's annual celebrity golf tournament showcasing the scenery and sunshine two hours east of Sacramento, took place with fans this year.

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Ball#Golf Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Golf
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAComplex

Kevin Durant Responds to Critics Who Say He Was Jealous of Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant wants to make one thing very clear: He has no issue with Stephen Curry or the rest of the Warriors. Though it’s been years since he left Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets, fans have continued to wonder what exactly prompted the move. Many speculated that the 11-time All-Star simply didn’t get along with some of his former teammates, pointing to highly publicized confrontation with Draymond Green. Others speculated that KD had become jealous of Warriors’ star Curry, and all the love he received from Bay Area fans.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Explains Why He Won't Play For The 2021 USA Dream Team

Sadly, we won't see Stephen Curry taking the court this summer in Japan with Team USA. Instead, the Golden State Warriors player will focus on having a good offseason for him and his family while trying to help his team assemble a competitive squad for the upcoming NBA campaign. NBA...
NBA4state.news

Andre Iguodala reveals Steph Curry's humility stunned DeMarcus Cousins

Boogie was genuinely shocked at Steph’s humble attitude originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry, just your average salt-of-the-earth NBA superstar. The Warriors point guard is one of the most respected players in the league, and for good reason. One player who can attest to that is former Warrior...
NFLrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Steph Curry, Serena Williams and Tom Brady join Megan Rapinoe in Subway ads

Subway’s newest ad campaign doesn’t skimp on the spokespeople. The sandwich giant, which is unveiling its “Eat Fresh Refresh” menu upgrades Tuesday, also revealed its latest ad campaign featuring a handful of athletes along with basketball hall-of-famer Charles Barkley as its spokesman. The campaign features NBA star Steph Curry, tennis...
NBA4state.news

How involved Steph Curry is in Warriors' roster decisions

How involved is Steph in Warriors’ roster decisions? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors enter a pivotal moment this offseason where they have the opportunity to possibly extend a title contention window with the old guard of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. With critical roster decisions...
NBAbleedingcool.com

Holey Moley 3D in 2D E05 Preview: Steph Curry Shares Some Merch Ideas

Welcome back to our weekly preview (well, at least while it's on because otherwise, that would be weird) of ABC and EP & resident minigolf pro Stephen Curry's popular mini-golf reality competition series Holey Moley 3D in 2D. The dynamic commentating duo of Rob Riggle & Joe Tessitore and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai are back with "Pretty Tee-rrific." Along with this week's competitors, Riggle offers backstory on "Curry the Kid' while Curry makes a pitch for some sweet "Holey Moley" merch. But let's kick things off with our 5 favorite preview images, made funnier because they're out of context (and yes, it does look like one of the competitors is flying):

Comments / 0

Community Policy