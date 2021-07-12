See Steph Curry blend golf, shooting hoops at Tahoe event (he makes up for air ball)
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took some shots on the Travis Matthew hoop in between the 17th and 18th holes at the American Century Championship on Saturday. Sacramento Bee writer Chris Biderman captured the impromptu shooting practice on video at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The American Century Championship, Tahoe's annual celebrity golf tournament showcasing the scenery and sunshine two hours east of Sacramento, took place with fans this year.www.warriorscentral.com
