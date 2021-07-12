See Steph Curry blend golf, shooting hoops at Tahoe event (he makes up for air ball)

Kevin Durant wants to make one thing very clear: He has no issue with Stephen Curry or the rest of the Warriors. Though it’s been years since he left Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets, fans have continued to wonder what exactly prompted the move. Many speculated that the 11-time All-Star simply didn’t get along with some of his former teammates, pointing to highly publicized confrontation with Draymond Green. Others speculated that KD had become jealous of Warriors’ star Curry, and all the love he received from Bay Area fans.