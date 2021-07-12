Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors talk trade for potential Knicks PG Damian Lillard

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knicks might have new competition for Damian Lillard. If the Trail Blazers plan on trading Lillard this offseason, the Warriors reportedly are interested in the superstar point guard, according to The Athletic. They'd make a call and have already internally discussed the idea, as I'm sure most contenders have, considering the rising smoke out of Portland," The Athletic's Anthony Slater said as part of a roundtable.

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Trail Blazers#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wanted To Team Up With Damian Lillard In 2019

The Los Angeles Clippers once again fell short of their goal of winning an NBA Championship. This time, however, they can't be to blame, as Kawhi Leonard's injury was a massive blow for them and they still fought hard in the Western Conference Finals. So, now that Leonard has the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 Blazers Player Says He’s Leaving If Damian Lillard Is Traded

Damian Lillard’s future in Portland isn’t as clear as it used to be, especially after seeing Yahoo insider Chris Haynes’ latest report. Over the weekend, Haynes reported that Lillard could be on the verge of requesting a trade out of Portland. The All-Star guard apparently has concerns as to whether a championship contender can be built by the Trail Blazers’ front office.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBANewsweek

Gregg Popovich Gets Heated With Reporter After Team USA Loss to Australia

Team U.S.A. head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated exchange with a reporter following his team's 91-83 loss against Australia in an exhibition game. Monday's night loss in Las Vegas came just two days after the three-time defending Olympic champions lost to Nigeria in the first of five games in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Raiders QB Derek Carr Reacts To Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

Damian Lillard has been the face of the Portland Trail Blazers for nearly a decade. Though he hasn’t officially requested a trade, there are several rumors swirling on Friday about him potentially being on the move. Some of these trade rumors have gained so much traction that Las Vegas Raiders...
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Report: Damian Lillard has ‘eyes set’ on Knicks as landing spot if traded, displeasure with Blazers growing

The situation between the Portland Trailblazers and star point guard Damian Lillard seem to be a ticking time bomb ready to explode at any moment. With rumors indicating the New York Knicks could be involved in a trade scenario, that reality is becoming even more probable with the latest news, indicating Lillard’s displeasure with a franchise and the desire for change.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ stance on adding Spencer Dinwiddie, revealed

The New York Knicks will be plenty busy in the coming days and weeks with the NBA draft and then free agency right around the corner. One clear need this offseason for Tom Thibodeau’s squad is adding a point guard. Many have already been rumored or brought up as possibilities for the Knicks and now, Spencer Dinwiddie’s name can be added to the mix.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy