Warriors talk trade for potential Knicks PG Damian Lillard
The Knicks might have new competition for Damian Lillard. If the Trail Blazers plan on trading Lillard this offseason, the Warriors reportedly are interested in the superstar point guard, according to The Athletic. They'd make a call and have already internally discussed the idea, as I'm sure most contenders have, considering the rising smoke out of Portland," The Athletic's Anthony Slater said as part of a roundtable.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0