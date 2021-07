Photo: David Castro, drummer. Please say a prayer for the LifeGift surgery teams who are working to collect and share David’s organs. The teams will be taking those precious organs by flight to recipients who were matched to our son. May they be successful so others can benefit from his passing. #rakdavid | ABC13, Houston, TX (KTRK) | The father of a teenager who died in what is believed to be a road rage shooting has donated his son’s organs in hopes of saving other people who need them.