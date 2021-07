It only took Jamar McKoy a few practices to find out all he needed to know about Hunter Huss product Chase Nixon. “I said his 10th grade year that he’s going to be someone we can hang our hat on. He’s a leader, and when he wasn’t the leader he was trying to learn how to become one,” said the Hunter Huss alum and former football coach, now at James Island Charter High School in Charleston, South Carolina. “I would always see him picking the brain of Marion Whiteley, a leader on one of my earlier teams at Huss. (Whiteley) was the consummate leader, and it became apparent Chase would fill his shoes once he left.”