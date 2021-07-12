4 vie for Position 2 on Vancouver Public Schools board
A full slate of school board candidates outlined how their experiences and vision will serve families in Clark County’s second-largest school district. The four candidates for Vancouver Public Schools’ Board of Directors Position 2 recently met with The Columbian’s Editorial Board. Sandra Zavala-Ortega, the incumbent, Chartisha Roberts, a human resources professional, Kathleen O’Claire, a certified risk manager, and Michelle Belkot, a procurement analyst, face off in the August primary.www.columbian.com
