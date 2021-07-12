Cancel
Environment

Summer routine downpours

By Meteorologist Alan Sealls
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — I'd like to be able to say we'll get a dry day in the next week, but I can't say that. The one positive to share is that there are no tropical disturbances so that takes away one concern there. Our weather is all local...

EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Typical summer-like pattern, highs in the 90s with a pop-up storm

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. We're tracking a typical summer-like pattern this week with heat, humidity and a pop-up shower or storm. Hot and humid today with highs near 90, but feeling closer to the mid and upper 90s. The frontal system stalled across the area will continue to washout today, but scattered storms will be possible, especially across North Carolina. Any storms that form could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.
EnvironmentWTRF

A few more clouds with isolated showers this afternoon and evening

WEDNESDAY: A washout, no. Some rain, well kind of. We could see some scattered showers throughout the Ohio Valley later this afternoon and evening ahead of the main weather maker that is expected to cross over on Thursday. In terms of overall weather, another day where the heat is on for the Ohio Valley. Dry conditions are likely as we begin the morning and head through lunchtime. Current temps this morning range in the mid to upper 60s for most. We could start to see a few clouds in the area through the mid morning hours and into lunchtime. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb back towards the uncomfortable category. As we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours, there is a stray chance for some showers to pop-up. Some areas will remain dry, whereas others could see some much needed rain. Shower activity should start to wrap up as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds will start to build in ahead of a cold front that will swing through tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

